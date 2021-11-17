Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST) Position Lifted by B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG

B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG raised its stake in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST) by 53.7% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 47,800 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,692 shares during the quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG’s holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts were worth $817,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of HST. Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts in the 2nd quarter worth about $116,113,000. Zimmer Partners LP lifted its position in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 248.6% in the 2nd quarter. Zimmer Partners LP now owns 9,150,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,374,000 after buying an additional 6,525,410 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 233.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,792,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,264,000 after buying an additional 6,156,839 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 33.2% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 23,969,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $409,643,000 after buying an additional 5,970,795 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 29.3% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 25,380,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $433,754,000 after buying an additional 5,751,990 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.30% of the company’s stock.

Get Host Hotels & Resorts alerts:

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on HST. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 11th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts in a report on Friday, August 13th. Compass Point raised shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Truist Securities raised shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Host Hotels & Resorts currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.53.

Shares of HST opened at $17.42 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $16.89 and its 200-day moving average is $16.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -30.56 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 12.04 and a quick ratio of 18.81. Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a 12-month low of $13.15 and a 12-month high of $19.02.

Host Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:HST) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.31). Host Hotels & Resorts had a negative return on equity of 6.36% and a negative net margin of 18.30%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.11) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. will post 0.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Host Hotels & Resorts Profile

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the management of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. It operates through the Hotel Ownership segment. Its properties are located in U.S., Brazil, Canada, and Mexico. The company was founded in 1927 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

Featured Article: What sectors are represented in the Nikkei Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST).

Receive News & Ratings for Host Hotels & Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Host Hotels & Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.