Hostess Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWNK) to Post Q2 2022 Earnings of $0.24 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts

Hostess Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWNK) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group cut their Q2 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Hostess Brands in a research report issued on Wednesday, November 10th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst R. Dickerson now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.24 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.25. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Hostess Brands’ Q3 2022 earnings at $0.23 EPS.

Hostess Brands (NASDAQ:TWNK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.01. Hostess Brands had a net margin of 9.66% and a return on equity of 6.97%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.19 earnings per share.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Hostess Brands in a research report on Friday, October 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Hostess Brands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Hostess Brands from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $16.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.83.

Shares of TWNK opened at $18.73 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $17.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.58. Hostess Brands has a fifty-two week low of $13.25 and a fifty-two week high of $19.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.44 billion, a PE ratio of 24.32 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a current ratio of 2.23.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Hostess Brands by 74.4% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 662 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Hostess Brands by 38.0% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 865 shares in the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. increased its stake in Hostess Brands by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 18,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,000 after purchasing an additional 1,020 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its stake in Hostess Brands by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 74,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,298,000 after purchasing an additional 1,164 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Hostess Brands by 17.2% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 9,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,000 after purchasing an additional 1,366 shares in the last quarter.

Hostess Brands, Inc engages in developing, manufacturing, marketing, selling and distributing baked goods. It operates through Snacking segment, which consists of sweet baked goods, cookies, bread and buns, and frozen retail products that are sold under the Hostess �, Dolly Madison �, Cloverhill �, Big Texas �, and Voortman � brands.

