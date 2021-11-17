Howard E. Rubin Sells 3,468 Shares of Trupanion, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUP) Stock

Trupanion, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUP) Director Howard E. Rubin sold 3,468 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.49, for a total value of $435,199.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.
NASDAQ:TRUP opened at $137.73 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $97.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $97.62. Trupanion, Inc. has a 52 week low of $69.74 and a 52 week high of $140.46. The company has a market capitalization of $5.56 billion, a P/E ratio of -172.16 and a beta of 1.98.
Trupanion (NASDAQ:TRUP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The financial services provider reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.01. Trupanion had a negative return on equity of 8.69% and a negative net margin of 4.94%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.07) EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Trupanion, Inc. will post -0.87 earnings per share for the current year.
A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on TRUP shares. Piper Sandler began coverage on Trupanion in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $110.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Trupanion from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 7th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Trupanion from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $112.00 to $129.00 in a report on Monday, November 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $127.80.
Trupanion Company Profile
Trupanion, Inc engages in the provision of medical insurance for cats and dogs. It operates through the following segments: Subscription Business and Other Business. The Subscription Business segment involves in the monthly subscriptions of pet medical insurance. The Others Business segment includes companies or organizations that choose to provide medical insurance for cats and dogs as a benefit to their employees or members and contracts include multiple pets.
