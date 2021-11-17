HOYA (OTCMKTS:HOCPY) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of HOYA (OTCMKTS:HOCPY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Hoya Corporation is a specialty manufacturer of optical glass. The Company’s business activities include information technology, eye care, medical, and imaging systems. Its information technologies products include mask blanks and photomasks for semiconductor and LCD, glass memory disks, optical lenses, laser equipment and glass for electronic materials. Its eye care segment includes eyeglass lenses, contact lenses and intraocular lenses while the medical segment includes endoscopic imaging devices and hydroxyapatite. The Company’s imaging system offers digital cameras and CCTV lenses. It also offers system architecture, crystal products, surveying instruments. Hoya Corporation is based in Tokyo, Japan. “

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of HOYA in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. They issued a buy rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $186.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS HOCPY opened at $154.90 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 4.56, a quick ratio of 3.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. HOYA has a 12 month low of $109.02 and a 12 month high of $179.94. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $157.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $145.13. The stock has a market cap of $57.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.66 and a beta of 0.39.

HOYA Company Profile

HOYA Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of imaging products, electronics, and medical-related equipment. It operates through the following segments: Information Technology, Life Care, and Others. The Information Technology segment develops, sells and produces input and output (I/O) device related products for the information & communications sector, including imaging, modern digital information and communications technology related products.

