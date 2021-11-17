Humacyte (NASDAQ:HUMA) Shares Up 8.3%

Humacyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:HUMA) traded up 8.3% on Monday . The company traded as high as $11.62 and last traded at $11.22. 2,637 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 353,378 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.36.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Cowen began coverage on Humacyte in a research note on Friday, October 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock. BTIG Research started coverage on Humacyte in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Humacyte in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 target price for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Humacyte in a report on Thursday, September 16th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock.

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $11.33.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. York Capital Management Global Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Humacyte during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $20,590,000. Monashee Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Humacyte during the third quarter worth $8,708,000. CVI Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Humacyte during the third quarter valued at $5,805,000. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Humacyte in the third quarter valued at about $1,331,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in shares of Humacyte during the third quarter worth about $840,000. 93.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Humacyte (NASDAQ:HUMA)

Alpha Healthcare Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. It formed for the purpose of merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. Alpha Healthcare Acquisition Corp. is based in New York.

