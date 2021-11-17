Hut 8 Mining (NASDAQ:HUT) Upgraded to “Buy” by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hut 8 Mining (NASDAQ:HUT) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $17.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Hut 8 Mining Corp. is a focused digital asset miners. Hut 8 Mining Corp. is based in TORONTO. “

Get Hut 8 Mining alerts:

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on HUT. HC Wainwright lifted their target price on shares of Hut 8 Mining from $11.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on shares of Hut 8 Mining from $12.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th.

Shares of NASDAQ:HUT opened at $13.90 on Tuesday. Hut 8 Mining has a 12-month low of $0.87 and a 12-month high of $16.57.

Hut 8 Mining (NASDAQ:HUT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.01. Analysts forecast that Hut 8 Mining will post 0.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Hut 8 Mining by 395.4% in the 3rd quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 3,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 2,570 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in Hut 8 Mining in the 3rd quarter worth $81,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. bought a new position in Hut 8 Mining in the 3rd quarter worth $98,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Hut 8 Mining in the 3rd quarter worth $99,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in Hut 8 Mining in the 3rd quarter worth $102,000. 7.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hut 8 Mining Company Profile

Hut 8 Mining Corp. is a focused digital asset miners. Hut 8 Mining Corp. is based in TORONTO.

See Also: What is a Fibonacci Channel?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Hut 8 Mining (HUT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Hut 8 Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hut 8 Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.