i3 Verticals Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NASDAQ:IIIV)

i3 Verticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IIIV) saw some unusual options trading on Wednesday. Stock traders acquired 5,314 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 4,403% compared to the typical daily volume of 118 call options.

NASDAQ IIIV traded down $1.78 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $21.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,227 shares, compared to its average volume of 144,841. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The business’s 50 day moving average is $24.98. The firm has a market cap of $681.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -62.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.55. i3 Verticals has a 52 week low of $21.53 and a 52 week high of $35.99.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on IIIV shares. KeyCorp reduced their price target on i3 Verticals from $40.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 1st. Raymond James reduced their price target on i3 Verticals from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered i3 Verticals from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley began coverage on i3 Verticals in a report on Monday, July 26th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $34.00 target price for the company. Finally, TheStreet lowered i3 Verticals from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, October 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, i3 Verticals presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.78.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in i3 Verticals in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of i3 Verticals during the second quarter valued at $32,000. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of i3 Verticals by 177.9% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 1,151 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of i3 Verticals by 111.8% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 1,536 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of i3 Verticals by 21.6% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 488 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.88% of the company’s stock.

i3 Verticals Company Profile

i3 Verticals, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of integrated payment and software solutions to small-and medium-sized businesses and organizations in strategic vertical markets. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Services, Proprietary Software and Payments, and Others.

