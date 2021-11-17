IBEX (NASDAQ:IBEX) Lifted to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

IBEX (NASDAQ:IBEX) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “IBEX Limited is a provider of outsourced CX solutions. It offers customer support, technical support, inbound/outbound sales, business intelligence and analytics, digital demand generation and CX surveys and feedback analytics service. IBEX Limited is based in Washington, United States. “

Get IBEX alerts:

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on IBEX. Citigroup cut their price target on IBEX from $29.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on IBEX from $25.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target on shares of IBEX in a research note on Monday, September 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.67.

IBEX traded up $0.19 on Tuesday, hitting $18.51. 20,331 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 25,430. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.34. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $17.69 and its 200-day moving average is $19.56. The company has a market cap of $341.92 million, a PE ratio of 154.26 and a beta of 1.45. IBEX has a 12 month low of $15.38 and a 12 month high of $25.50.

IBEX (NASDAQ:IBEX) last released its earnings results on Monday, September 13th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $108.88 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $111.91 million. IBEX had a return on equity of 30.31% and a net margin of 0.64%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.14 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that IBEX will post 1.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of IBEX in the 1st quarter worth approximately $292,000. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in shares of IBEX by 24.3% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 53,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,051,000 after purchasing an additional 10,519 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in shares of IBEX by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 18,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $365,000 after purchasing an additional 666 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of IBEX by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 782,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,218,000 after purchasing an additional 29,729 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of IBEX by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 914,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,846,000 after purchasing an additional 29,392 shares during the period. 24.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

IBEX Company Profile

IBEX Limited provides end-to-end technology-enabled customer lifecycle experience solutions in the United States and internationally. The company provides ibex Connect, a customer engagement solution comprises customer service, technical support, and other value-added outsourced back office services through voice, email, chat, SMS, social media and other communication applications; ibex Digital, a customer acquisition solution that offers search, social, and display advertising capabilities; and ibex CX, a customer experience solution, which provides a comprehensive suite of proprietary software tools to measure, monitor and manage its clients' customer experience.

Recommended Story: What is a put option?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on IBEX (IBEX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for IBEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IBEX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.