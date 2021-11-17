Icade (OTCMKTS:CDMGF) Shares Down 2.3%

Icade SA (OTCMKTS:CDMGF)’s stock price dropped 2.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $76.00 and last traded at $76.00. Approximately 100 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 80% from the average daily volume of 491 shares. The stock had previously closed at $77.76.

CDMGF has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Oddo Bhf upgraded Icade from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $88.18 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Icade from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th.

Get Icade alerts:

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $81.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $85.46.

As an investor and a developer, Icade is an integrated real estate player that designs innovative real estate products and services adapted to new urban lifestyles and habits. By placing corporate social responsibility and innovation at the core of its strategy, Icade is closely involved with stakeholders and users in the citiesÂlocal authorities and communities, companies and employees, institutions and associationsÂ As an office and healthcare property investor (portfolio value of Â11.6bn as of 06/30/2020 on a proportionate consolidation basis) and as a property developer (2019 economic revenues of nearly Â1bn), Icade has been able to reinvent the real estate business and foster the emergence of tomorrow's greener, smarter and more responsible cities.

Further Reading: What is insider trading?



Receive News & Ratings for Icade Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Icade and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.