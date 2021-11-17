Icosavax (NASDAQ:ICVX) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.81 EPS

Icosavax (NASDAQ:ICVX) issued its earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($1.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.49) by ($0.81), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Shares of NASDAQ:ICVX opened at $26.79 on Wednesday. Icosavax has a 52 week low of $21.70 and a 52 week high of $49.99. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.62.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ICVX. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Icosavax in a report on Monday, August 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a C$50.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Icosavax in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Cowen started coverage on shares of Icosavax in a report on Monday, August 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, William Blair started coverage on shares of Icosavax in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $45.70 price target on the stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in shares of Icosavax in the 3rd quarter worth $1,062,000. California State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of Icosavax in the 3rd quarter worth $214,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in shares of Icosavax in the 3rd quarter worth $44,000. 30.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Icosavax Company Profile

Icosavax Inc is a biopharmaceutical company which focuses on life-threatening respiratory diseases. The company’s virus-like particle platform technology involved in developing vaccines against infectious diseases. Icosavax Inc is based in SEATTLE.

