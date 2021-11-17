Idavoll Network Price Reaches $0.0175 (IDV)

Idavoll Network (CURRENCY:IDV) traded down 0.5% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on November 17th. Over the last seven days, Idavoll Network has traded down 12.1% against the U.S. dollar. Idavoll Network has a total market cap of $14.83 million and approximately $889,064.00 worth of Idavoll Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Idavoll Network coin can currently be bought for $0.0175 or 0.00000029 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

EthereumX (ETX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001651 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00001859 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $43.00 or 0.00070949 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $43.09 or 0.00071098 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $56.35 or 0.00092986 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $60,570.35 or 0.99947064 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,283.76 or 0.07068630 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Idavoll Network Coin Profile

Idavoll Network’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 846,569,887 coins. Idavoll Network’s official Twitter account is @IdavollN

Idavoll Network Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Idavoll Network directly using U.S. dollars.

