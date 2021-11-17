IDEAYA Biosciences (NASDAQ:IDYA) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.01 EPS

IDEAYA Biosciences (NASDAQ:IDYA) released its earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.01), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $8.98 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.49 million. IDEAYA Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 13.85% and a negative net margin of 84.49%.

Shares of NASDAQ IDYA traded down $0.33 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $23.59. The company had a trading volume of 2,832 shares, compared to its average volume of 244,977. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $24.83. The firm has a market cap of $905.93 million, a PE ratio of -24.92 and a beta of 1.57. IDEAYA Biosciences has a 52 week low of $12.28 and a 52 week high of $28.00.

In other IDEAYA Biosciences news, SVP Michael P. Dillon sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.36, for a total transaction of $39,540.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Paul A. Stone sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.42, for a total transaction of $68,550.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 12,944 shares in the company, valued at $354,924.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 14,116 shares of company stock worth $362,175. Company insiders own 5.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in IDEAYA Biosciences by 82.7% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 1,595 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in IDEAYA Biosciences by 404.2% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,000 after buying an additional 5,655 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of IDEAYA Biosciences by 4,903.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,000 after purchasing an additional 11,327 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of IDEAYA Biosciences by 25.7% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 25,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $529,000 after purchasing an additional 5,155 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of IDEAYA Biosciences by 91.2% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 44,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,131,000 after purchasing an additional 21,160 shares in the last quarter. 67.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on IDYA shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of IDEAYA Biosciences from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of IDEAYA Biosciences in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright reduced their target price on shares of IDEAYA Biosciences from $34.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.11.

About IDEAYA Biosciences

IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc engages in the research and development of oncology-focused precision medicine. The firm focuses on the targeted therapeutics for patients selected using molecular diagnostics. Its product candidate, IDE196, is a protein kinase C inhibitor for genetically-defined cancers having GNAQ or GNA11 gene mutations.

