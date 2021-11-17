IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) Shares Bought by Private Trust Co. NA

Private Trust Co. NA lifted its stake in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) by 12.2% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 963 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the quarter. Private Trust Co. NA’s holdings in IDEXX Laboratories were worth $599,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of IDXX. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in IDEXX Laboratories during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Parisi Gray Wealth Management acquired a new stake in IDEXX Laboratories during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in IDEXX Laboratories by 34.0% during the second quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 71 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new stake in IDEXX Laboratories during the second quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in IDEXX Laboratories during the second quarter valued at approximately $54,000. 84.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

IDEXX Laboratories stock opened at $633.22 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $53.69 billion, a PE ratio of 72.53, a P/E/G ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.48. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $642.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $630.53. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a twelve month low of $443.14 and a twelve month high of $706.95.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $2.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.88 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $810.42 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $793.26 million. IDEXX Laboratories had a net margin of 24.14% and a return on equity of 106.60%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.69 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 8.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently commented on IDXX. Barclays increased their target price on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $616.00 to $750.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $735.00 to $770.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. TheStreet lowered shares of IDEXX Laboratories from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $550.00 to $610.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $643.80.

In other news, SVP Kathy V. Turner sold 276 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $678.00, for a total transaction of $187,128.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Brian P. Mckeon sold 6,310 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $630.22, for a total transaction of $3,976,688.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 8,836 shares of company stock worth $5,710,061. Company insiders own 2.06% of the company’s stock.

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and distribution of products and services for the animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy and water testing markets. It operates through the following segments: CAG, Water, LPD, and Other. The CAG segment develops, designs, manufactures, and distributes products and performs services for veterinarians and the biomedical analytics market, primarily related to diagnostics and information management.

