IFP Advisors Inc Acquires 247 Shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT) by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,896 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 247 shares during the quarter. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $1,959,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Patriot Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 0.5% during the second quarter. Patriot Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,762 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,297,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC raised its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 2.5% during the second quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 1,169 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $466,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC raised its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 3.1% during the second quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 939 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $374,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV raised its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 8.2% in the second quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 384 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $153,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the period. Finally, Howard Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 4.4% in the second quarter. Howard Wealth Management LLC now owns 718 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $286,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:VGT opened at $453.48 on Wednesday. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 12 month low of $322.50 and a 12 month high of $454.11. The company’s 50 day moving average is $424.22 and its 200-day moving average is $405.93.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

