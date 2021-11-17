IFP Advisors Inc Has $2.08 Million Stock Position in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:SKYY)

IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:SKYY) by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 19,734 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 548 shares during the quarter. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF were worth $2,077,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 6.8% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,027,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,176,000 after buying an additional 129,293 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 6.3% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,109,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,579,000 after buying an additional 65,481 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 3.1% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 465,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,306,000 after buying an additional 13,973 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 3.6% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 337,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,766,000 after buying an additional 11,722 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wade G W & Inc. boosted its stake in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 1.8% in the second quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 205,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,817,000 after buying an additional 3,545 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ:SKYY opened at $119.56 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $111.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $106.42. First Trust Cloud Computing ETF has a twelve month low of $82.90 and a twelve month high of $119.99.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 24th were paid a $0.041 dividend. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.14%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 23rd.

