IFP Advisors Inc Has $2.16 Million Position in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 19.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 18,311 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,990 shares during the quarter. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $2,162,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ABT. Camden National Bank grew its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 7,707 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $844,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the period. Hoylecohen LLC grew its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Hoylecohen LLC now owns 60,325 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $7,229,000 after purchasing an additional 1,746 shares during the period. Holocene Advisors LP acquired a new position in Abbott Laboratories during the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,047,000. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC boosted its position in Abbott Laboratories by 86.5% during the 1st quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC now owns 58,013 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $6,952,000 after acquiring an additional 26,913 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Abbott Laboratories by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,620 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $2,351,000 after acquiring an additional 709 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.46% of the company’s stock.

ABT stock opened at $130.89 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $231.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.48, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.68. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $123.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $120.35. Abbott Laboratories has a fifty-two week low of $105.32 and a fifty-two week high of $131.61.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.46. The company had revenue of $10.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.56 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 28.39% and a net margin of 17.12%. Abbott Laboratories’s quarterly revenue was up 23.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.98 EPS. Research analysts expect that Abbott Laboratories will post 5.05 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 15th were issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 14th. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 44.67%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $140.00 price target (up previously from $128.00) on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Raymond James upped their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $128.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Abbott Laboratories from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $127.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Abbott Laboratories currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $134.94.

In related news, EVP Andrea F. Wainer sold 9,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.50, for a total value of $1,211,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Philip P. Boudreau sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.49, for a total value of $1,011,920.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 182,783 shares of company stock worth $23,066,012. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Abbott Laboratories Profile

Abbott Laboratories engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and sale of a broad and diversified line of health care products. It operates through the following segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Nutritional Products, Diagnostic Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment refers to the international sales of a line of branded generic pharmaceutical products.

