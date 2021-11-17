IFP Advisors Inc Has $2.33 Million Position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA)

IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA) by 114.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,892 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 3,679 shares during the quarter. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust were worth $2,334,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of DIA. Axiom Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust during the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 413.6% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 113 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 93.2% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 114 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Baldrige Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 247.5% in the 2nd quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 139 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 35.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DIA opened at $361.93 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $351.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $347.71. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a 52-week low of $292.20 and a 52-week high of $365.64.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

