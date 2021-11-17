IFP Advisors Inc Has $3 Million Stake in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

IFP Advisors Inc trimmed its position in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) by 48.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,583 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 12,989 shares during the quarter. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Boeing were worth $2,997,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Curbstone Financial Management Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Boeing by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp now owns 2,914 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $641,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. McAdam LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Boeing by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. McAdam LLC now owns 1,737 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $382,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI lifted its holdings in shares of Boeing by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI now owns 1,265 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $278,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Enterprise Bank & Trust Co lifted its holdings in shares of Boeing by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Enterprise Bank & Trust Co now owns 5,180 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $1,139,000 after buying an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SAM Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Boeing during the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,794,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.44% of the company’s stock.

Boeing stock opened at $225.80 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $132.70 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.30 and a beta of 1.52. The business’s fifty day moving average is $217.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $227.23. The Boeing Company has a 52 week low of $191.85 and a 52 week high of $278.57.

Boeing (NYSE:BA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($0.60) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by ($0.40). The business had revenue of $15.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.27 billion. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($1.39) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that The Boeing Company will post -1.43 EPS for the current year.

In other Boeing news, SVP Edward Lee Dandridge sold 990 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.87, for a total value of $219,651.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research firms recently weighed in on BA. Credit Suisse Group set a $265.00 target price on Boeing in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their target price on Boeing from $279.00 to $269.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. UBS Group reduced their target price on Boeing from $310.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Boeing from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $224.00 to $272.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Vertical Research restated a “hold” rating and issued a $250.00 target price on shares of Boeing in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $262.45.

The Boeing Co is an aerospace company, which engages in the manufacture of commercial jetliners and defense, space and security systems. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space and Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital. The Commercial Airplanes segment includes the development, production, and market of commercial jet aircraft and provides fleet support services, principally to the commercial airline industry worldwide.

