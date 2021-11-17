IFP Advisors Inc Sells 370 Shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

IFP Advisors Inc decreased its holdings in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) by 10.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,226 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 370 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Tesla were worth $2,516,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of Tesla by 12.6% during the 3rd quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 814 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $631,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. McAdam LLC boosted its position in shares of Tesla by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. McAdam LLC now owns 2,190 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $1,699,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. IBM Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of Tesla by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 22,530 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $17,472,000 after purchasing an additional 655 shares in the last quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of Tesla by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 2,141 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $1,660,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO boosted its position in shares of Tesla by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO now owns 690 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $535,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 39.18% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on TSLA. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Tesla from $950.00 to $1,400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Tesla from $900.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Mizuho increased their price target on Tesla from $825.00 to $950.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Tesla from $800.00 to $830.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Tesla from $905.00 to $1,125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $744.40.

In related news, Director Kimbal Musk sold 88,500 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,229.06, for a total transaction of $108,771,810.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, CEO Elon Musk sold 148,195 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,015.85, for a total value of $150,543,890.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 2,445,610 shares of company stock valued at $2,639,014,401 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 25.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ TSLA opened at $1,054.73 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $895.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $741.31. Tesla, Inc. has a 1-year low of $433.01 and a 1-year high of $1,243.49. The firm has a market cap of $1.06 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 341.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.72 and a beta of 2.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The electric vehicle producer reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.90. Tesla had a return on equity of 13.81% and a net margin of 7.40%. The business had revenue of $13.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.70 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.27 earnings per share. Tesla’s revenue was up 56.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Tesla, Inc. will post 4.1 EPS for the current year.

Tesla, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of fully electric vehicles, energy generation and storage systems. It also provides vehicle service centers, supercharger station, and self-driving capability. The company operates through the following segments: Automotive and Energy Generation and Storage.

