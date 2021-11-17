iHeartMedia (NASDAQ:IHRT) Trading Up 4.7% After Insider Buying Activity

iHeartMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:IHRT) shares were up 4.7% during mid-day trading on Wednesday after an insider bought additional shares in the company. The company traded as high as $22.91 and last traded at $22.91. Approximately 25,394 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 1,113,730 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.89.

Specifically, major shareholder Silver Point Capital L.P. sold 1,091,524 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $27,288,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Richard J. Bressler acquired 22,615 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $22.14 per share, for a total transaction of $500,696.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Get iHeartMedia alerts:

A number of brokerages have commented on IHRT. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of iHeartMedia from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of iHeartMedia from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, B. Riley reduced their price target on shares of iHeartMedia from $42.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.33.

The stock has a market cap of $3.24 billion, a PE ratio of -12.47 and a beta of 1.91. The company has a fifty day moving average of $23.39.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of IHRT. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iHeartMedia by 9.9% in the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 57,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,047,000 after purchasing an additional 5,200 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in iHeartMedia by 589.1% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 283,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,152,000 after acquiring an additional 242,645 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in iHeartMedia by 2,912.2% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 742,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,471,000 after acquiring an additional 717,548 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in iHeartMedia by 14.6% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 137,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,499,000 after acquiring an additional 17,530 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in iHeartMedia in the first quarter worth $333,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.09% of the company’s stock.

iHeartMedia Company Profile (NASDAQ:IHRT)

iHeartMedia, Inc operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Audio, and Audio & Media Services. The Audio segment offers broadcast radio, digital, mobile, podcasts, social, program syndication, traffic, weather, news and sports data distribution, and on-demand entertainment, as well as live events, including mobile platforms and products; and operates Premiere Networks, a national radio network that produces, distributes, or represents approximately 120 syndicated radio programs and services to approximately 6,500 radio station affiliates.

See Also: Understanding Market Liquidity

Receive News & Ratings for iHeartMedia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iHeartMedia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.