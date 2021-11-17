Ikena Oncology (NASDAQ:IKNA) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ikena Oncology (NASDAQ:IKNA) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Ikena Oncology Inc. is focused on developing cancer therapies targeting key signaling pathways which drive the formation and spread of cancer. The company’s product candidates include IK-930, IK-175, IK-412 and IK-007, which are in clinical stage. Ikena Oncology Inc. is based in Boston, United States. “

Separately, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Ikena Oncology from $30.00 to $27.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Ikena Oncology has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $19.50.

Shares of IKNA stock opened at $16.70 on Tuesday. Ikena Oncology has a 12 month low of $9.63 and a 12 month high of $37.61. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.22.

Ikena Oncology (NASDAQ:IKNA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.02. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Ikena Oncology will post -3.15 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC raised its position in Ikena Oncology by 17.3% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,431,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,466,000 after buying an additional 654,019 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its position in Ikena Oncology by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 2,156,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,479,000 after buying an additional 103,553 shares during the last quarter. BVF Inc. IL raised its position in Ikena Oncology by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. BVF Inc. IL now owns 1,832,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,121,000 after buying an additional 64,672 shares during the last quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in Ikena Oncology in the 1st quarter worth about $21,188,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Ikena Oncology by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 483,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,107,000 after buying an additional 34,193 shares during the last quarter. 55.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ikena Oncology, Inc, a targeted oncology company, focuses on developing novel cancer therapies targeting key signaling pathways that drive the formation and spread of cancer. Its lead targeted oncology product candidate is IK-930, an oral small molecule inhibitor of the transcriptional enhanced associate domain, transcription factor in the Hippo signaling pathway.

