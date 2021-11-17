Imperial Brands (LON:IMB) Rating Reiterated by Morgan Stanley

Imperial Brands (LON:IMB)‘s stock had its “underweight” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley in a research note issued on Monday, Price Targets.com reports.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 2,100 ($27.44) price target on shares of Imperial Brands in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Imperial Brands in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Imperial Brands presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 1,893.20 ($24.73).

LON IMB opened at GBX 1,569 ($20.50) on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 1,544.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 1,563.94. The stock has a market capitalization of £14.85 billion and a P/E ratio of 5.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 223.85, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.34. Imperial Brands has a one year low of GBX 1,142 ($14.92) and a one year high of GBX 1,686 ($22.03).

Imperial Brands PLC, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, imports, markets, and sells tobacco and tobacco-related products. It offers a range of cigarettes, fine cut and smokeless tobacco, papers, and cigars; and next generation product (NGP) portfolio, such as e-vapour products, as well as oral nicotine and heated tobacco products.

