IMS Capital Management Acquires New Stake in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

IMS Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 375 shares of the Internet television network’s stock, valued at approximately $229,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Netflix by 0.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 33,372,371 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $17,627,620,000 after acquiring an additional 113,836 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its position in Netflix by 13.7% in the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 19,206,004 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $10,144,956,000 after buying an additional 2,319,459 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Netflix by 1.7% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,112,594 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $8,510,833,000 after buying an additional 269,856 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Netflix by 1.8% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,874,069 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $3,619,475,000 after buying an additional 121,850 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Magellan Asset Management Ltd increased its position in Netflix by 16.5% in the second quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 6,008,063 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $3,173,519,000 after buying an additional 850,245 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.47% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Ann Mather sold 809 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $600.00, for a total value of $485,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider David A. Hyman sold 18,116 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $620.00, for a total value of $11,231,920.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 123,290 shares of company stock worth $77,504,021 over the last 90 days. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ NFLX opened at $687.40 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.17. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $630.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $558.90. Netflix, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $475.84 and a fifty-two week high of $690.97. The company has a market cap of $304.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.93, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.81.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The Internet television network reported $3.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.56 by $0.63. Netflix had a return on equity of 38.03% and a net margin of 17.64%. The firm had revenue of $7.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.48 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.74 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Netflix, Inc. will post 10.62 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have commented on NFLX. Cowen upped their price target on Netflix from $650.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Netflix from $650.00 to $675.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Credit Suisse Group set a $740.00 target price on Netflix in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Truist increased their target price on Netflix from $600.00 to $690.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, Pivotal Research increased their target price on Netflix from $700.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and thirty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $667.70.

Netflix, Inc operates as a streaming entertainment service company. The firm provides subscription service streaming movies and television episodes over the Internet and sending DVDs by mail. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Streaming, International Streaming and Domestic DVD. The Domestic Streaming segment derives revenues from monthly membership fees for services consisting of streaming content to its members in the United States.

