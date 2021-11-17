Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY) Shares Purchased by Man Group plc

Man Group plc boosted its stake in shares of Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY) by 365.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 19,411 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,239 shares during the period. Man Group plc’s holdings in Incyte were worth $1,633,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in INCY. Red Door Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Incyte in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of Incyte by 852.9% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 324 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new stake in shares of Incyte during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Incyte by 81.2% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 366 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in Incyte in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 86.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Incyte alerts:

Incyte stock opened at $65.72 on Wednesday. Incyte Co. has a one year low of $61.91 and a one year high of $101.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 3.91 and a current ratio of 3.94. The business has a fifty day moving average of $67.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $75.98. The company has a market cap of $14.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 0.76.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Incyte from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their price objective on shares of Incyte from $104.00 to $79.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Truist Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Incyte from $120.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 4th. SVB Leerink lowered their price objective on shares of Incyte from $70.00 to $67.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Benchmark upgraded shares of Incyte from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $89.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.78.

In other Incyte news, EVP Dashyant Dhanak sold 389 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.67, for a total value of $26,712.63. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 15.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Incyte Profile

Incyte Corp. is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of proprietary therapeutics. Its portfolio includes compounds in various stages, ranging from preclinical to late stage development, and commercialized products such as JAKAFI (ruxolitinib), and ICLUSIG (ponatinib).

See Also: Call Option

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INCY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY).

Receive News & Ratings for Incyte Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Incyte and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.