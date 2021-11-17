Independence Realty Trust (NYSE:IRT) Rating Reiterated by Robert W. Baird

Independence Realty Trust (NYSE:IRT)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by stock analysts at Robert W. Baird in a report released on Monday, Price Targets.com reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Colliers Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of Independence Realty Trust in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Independence Realty Trust from $22.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Independence Realty Trust from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. TheStreet raised Independence Realty Trust from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Independence Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Independence Realty Trust has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.31.

Shares of Independence Realty Trust stock opened at $24.98 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.66. Independence Realty Trust has a 1 year low of $12.76 and a 1 year high of $25.62. The company has a market capitalization of $2.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 86.14, a P/E/G ratio of 15.73 and a beta of 0.94.

Independence Realty Trust (NYSE:IRT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.09). Independence Realty Trust had a return on equity of 4.00% and a net margin of 12.85%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.20 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Independence Realty Trust will post 0.8 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC grew its position in Independence Realty Trust by 0.4% in the third quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 113,096 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,302,000 after acquiring an additional 423 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its position in Independence Realty Trust by 1.4% in the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 35,407 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $721,000 after acquiring an additional 493 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its position in Independence Realty Trust by 7.2% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 8,416 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $153,000 after acquiring an additional 565 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC grew its position in Independence Realty Trust by 4.8% in the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 12,556 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $229,000 after acquiring an additional 576 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its position in Independence Realty Trust by 1.8% in the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 39,763 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $725,000 after acquiring an additional 721 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.65% of the company’s stock.

Independence Realty Trust Company Profile

Independence Realty Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which acquires, owns, operates, improves and manages multifamily apartment communities across non-gateway U.S. markets. It aims to provide stockholders risk-adjusted returns through diligent portfolio management, operational performance and consistent return of capital through distributions and capital appreciation.

