Indexed Finance Price Hits $1.56 on Top Exchanges (NDX)

Indexed Finance (CURRENCY:NDX) traded up 2% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on November 17th. Indexed Finance has a market cap of $1.33 million and approximately $8,708.00 worth of Indexed Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Indexed Finance has traded 21.1% lower against the US dollar. One Indexed Finance coin can currently be bought for approximately $1.56 or 0.00002571 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

EthereumX (ETX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001650 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00001828 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $42.54 or 0.00070105 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.99 or 0.00070844 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $55.98 or 0.00092260 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $60,382.81 or 0.99514859 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,216.72 or 0.06949437 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Indexed Finance Coin Profile

Indexed Finance’s launch date was December 15th, 2020. Indexed Finance’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 854,801 coins. Indexed Finance’s official Twitter account is @ndxfi

According to CryptoCompare, “Indexed Finance is a project focused on the development of passive portfolio management strategies for the Ethereum network.Indexed Finance is managed by the holders of its governance token NDX, which is used to vote on proposals for protocol updates and high-level index management such as the definition of market sectors and the creation of new management strategies. “

Indexed Finance Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Indexed Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Indexed Finance should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Indexed Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

