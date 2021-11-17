Industrial and Commercial Bank of China Limited (OTCMKTS:IDCBY) Short Interest Update

Industrial and Commercial Bank of China Limited (OTCMKTS:IDCBY) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 18,900 shares, a decline of 46.8% from the October 14th total of 35,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 276,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

IDCBY traded up $0.02 on Wednesday, hitting $10.97. 127,833 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 96,572. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $11.07. Industrial and Commercial Bank of China has a fifty-two week low of $10.54 and a fifty-two week high of $14.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $195.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 0.35.

Get Industrial and Commercial Bank of China alerts:

Industrial and Commercial Bank of China (OTCMKTS:IDCBY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 27th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Industrial and Commercial Bank of China had a net margin of 26.36% and a return on equity of 11.53%. The company had revenue of $32.41 billion for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Industrial and Commercial Bank of China will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Industrial and Commercial Bank of China from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th.

About Industrial and Commercial Bank of China

Industrial and Commercial Bank of China Limited provides various banking products and services in China and internationally. It operates through Corporate Banking, Personal Banking, and Treasury Operations segments. The Corporate Banking segment offers financial products and services to corporations, government agencies, and financial institutions.

Further Reading: What is the Ex-Dividend Date in Investing?

Receive News & Ratings for Industrial and Commercial Bank of China Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Industrial and Commercial Bank of China and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.