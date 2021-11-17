Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY) Shares Purchased by B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG

B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG grew its holdings in shares of Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY) by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 40,000 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares during the period. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG’s holdings in Infosys were worth $848,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Infosys during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,072,000. Mariner LLC bought a new position in shares of Infosys during the 2nd quarter valued at about $248,000. Boston Common Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Infosys by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC now owns 177,563 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,763,000 after purchasing an additional 10,120 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Resource Group bought a new position in shares of Infosys during the 2nd quarter valued at about $264,000. Finally, Colony Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Infosys by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 13,317 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $282,000 after purchasing an additional 1,146 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 16.05% of the company’s stock.

NYSE INFY opened at $24.03 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $101.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.86. Infosys Limited has a 52-week low of $14.76 and a 52-week high of $24.28.

Infosys (NYSE:INFY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 12th. The technology company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17. Infosys had a net margin of 19.04% and a return on equity of 28.70%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.15 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Infosys Limited will post 0.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Infosys from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.13.

About Infosys

Infosys Ltd. is a digital services and consulting company, which engages in the provision of end-to-end business solutions. It operates through the following segments: Financial Services, Retail, Communication, Energy, Utilities, Resources, Services, Manufacturing, Hi-Tech, Life Sciences, and All Other.

