Ingrid Lestiyo Sells 15,000 Shares of Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U) Stock

Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U) SVP Ingrid Lestiyo sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.95, for a total transaction of $134,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Ingrid Lestiyo also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, November 9th, Ingrid Lestiyo sold 10,000 shares of Unity Software stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total transaction of $1,700,000.00.

On Tuesday, October 26th, Ingrid Lestiyo sold 5,000 shares of Unity Software stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $750,000.00.

On Wednesday, October 13th, Ingrid Lestiyo sold 4,000 shares of Unity Software stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.50, for a total transaction of $558,000.00.

On Wednesday, September 15th, Ingrid Lestiyo sold 28,000 shares of Unity Software stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.23, for a total transaction of $3,674,440.00.

U stock opened at $196.01 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $56.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -119.52 and a beta of 2.81. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $144.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $119.32. Unity Software Inc. has a 52 week low of $76.00 and a 52 week high of $207.00.

Unity Software (NYSE:U) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.27. Unity Software had a negative net margin of 44.77% and a negative return on equity of 19.10%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.50) earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Unity Software Inc. will post -1.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Unity Software from $125.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Unity Software from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Macquarie assumed coverage on shares of Unity Software in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $152.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush boosted their price target on shares of Unity Software from $129.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Unity Software in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $135.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $156.00.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Summit Trail Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Unity Software in the 3rd quarter valued at $601,000. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in Unity Software by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 23,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,985,000 after buying an additional 1,954 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its holdings in Unity Software by 220.8% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 6,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $846,000 after purchasing an additional 4,614 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in Unity Software by 801.6% during the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,227,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,223,000 after purchasing an additional 1,980,428 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rehmann Capital Advisory Group bought a new stake in Unity Software during the 3rd quarter worth about $666,000. 81.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Unity Software

Unity Software Inc operates a real-time 3D development platform. Its platform provides software solutions to create, run, and monetize interactive, real-time 2D and 3D content for mobile phones, tablets, PCs, consoles, and augmented and virtual reality devices. The company offers its solutions directly through its online store and field sales operations in North America, Denmark, Finland, the United Kingdom, Germany, Japan, China, Singapore, and South Korea, as well as indirectly through independent distributors and resellers worldwide.

