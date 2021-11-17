Inhibikase Therapeutics (NYSE:IKT) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.04 EPS

Inhibikase Therapeutics (NYSE:IKT) announced its earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.04), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Shares of Inhibikase Therapeutics stock opened at $1.93 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $2.00 and its 200 day moving average is $2.90. Inhibikase Therapeutics has a one year low of $1.72 and a one year high of $11.80.

Get Inhibikase Therapeutics alerts:

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Inhibikase Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at about $192,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Inhibikase Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Inhibikase Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at about $53,000. 20.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Inhibikase Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics for Parkinson's Disease (PD) and related disorders that arise inside and outside of the brain. The company's product candidates include IkT-148009, a c-Abl protein kinase inhibitor for use in the treatment of PD, as well as gastrointestinal complications that arise as early symptoms of PD, such as dysphagia and neurogenic constipation; and IkT-001Pro, a prodrug of the anti-cancer agent Imatinib that is in preclinical development to minimize gastrointestinal side effects.

Featured Story: Dividend Aristocrat Index

Receive News & Ratings for Inhibikase Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inhibikase Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.