Innovative Industrial Properties (NYSE:IIPR) Reaches New 12-Month High at $286.44

Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (NYSE:IIPR)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $286.44 and last traded at $286.21, with a volume of 171478 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $279.52.

Several analysts recently weighed in on IIPR shares. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Innovative Industrial Properties from $260.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Innovative Industrial Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $256.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on shares of Innovative Industrial Properties from $175.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Roth Capital raised their target price on shares of Innovative Industrial Properties from $215.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, BTIG Research raised their target price on shares of Innovative Industrial Properties from $245.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $256.25.

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $249.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $219.55. The stock has a market cap of $6.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.54 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 80.69 and a current ratio of 80.69.

Innovative Industrial Properties (NYSE:IIPR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.04. Innovative Industrial Properties had a net margin of 58.40% and a return on equity of 7.10%. Sell-side analysts predict that Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. will post 6.46 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were paid a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.11%. This is a boost from Innovative Industrial Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.40. Innovative Industrial Properties’s payout ratio is currently 138.57%.

In related news, Chairman Alan D. Gold sold 804 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.63, for a total transaction of $27,842.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Paul E. Smithers sold 3,954 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.00, for a total transaction of $984,546.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 8,566 shares of company stock worth $1,220,457 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Phocas Financial Corp. lifted its stake in Innovative Industrial Properties by 1.1% in the third quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. now owns 36,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,534,000 after acquiring an additional 386 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in Innovative Industrial Properties by 7.6% in the third quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 3,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $816,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Innovative Industrial Properties in the third quarter valued at approximately $328,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its stake in Innovative Industrial Properties by 28.8% in the third quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 4,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $931,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in Innovative Industrial Properties by 42.7% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 23,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,321,000 after acquiring an additional 6,886 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.02% of the company’s stock.

About Innovative Industrial Properties (NYSE:IIPR)

Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, ownership, and management of industrial properties. It operates through the following geographical segments: Arizona, California, Colorado, Florida, Illinois, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, Minnesota, Nevada, New York, North Dakota, Ohio, and Pennsylvania.

