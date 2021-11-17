Innoviz Technologies (NASDAQ:INVZ) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Innoviz Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:INVZ) saw strong trading volume on Monday . 34,845 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the previous session’s volume of 744,266 shares.The stock last traded at $5.61 and had previously closed at $5.38.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Innoviz Technologies in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Innoviz Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 13.85 and a quick ratio of 13.71.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. purchased a new position in Innoviz Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth about $8,836,000. CVI Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Innoviz Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,057,000. Antara Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Innoviz Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $73,990,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Innoviz Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $79,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Innoviz Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $63,000. 16.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Innoviz Technologies Company Profile (NASDAQ:INVZ)

Innoviz Technologies Ltd. designs and manufactures solid state LiDAR sensors and develops perception software that enable the mass-production of autonomous vehicles. The company manufactures InnovizOne, a solid-state LiDAR sensor designed for automakers and robotaxi, shuttle, trucking, and delivery companies requiring an automotive-grade and mass-producible solution to achieve autonomy.

