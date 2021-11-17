Innoviz Technologies (NASDAQ:INVZ) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Innoviz Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:INVZ) saw strong trading volume on Monday . 34,845 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the previous session’s volume of 744,266 shares.The stock last traded at $5.61 and had previously closed at $5.38.
Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Innoviz Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Innoviz Technologies in a research report on Thursday, November 11th.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 13.71 and a current ratio of 13.85. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $5.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.03.
Innoviz Technologies Company Profile (NASDAQ:INVZ)
Innoviz Technologies Ltd. designs and manufactures solid state LiDAR sensors and develops perception software that enable the mass-production of autonomous vehicles. The company manufactures InnovizOne, a solid-state LiDAR sensor designed for automakers and robotaxi, shuttle, trucking, and delivery companies requiring an automotive-grade and mass-producible solution to achieve autonomy.
