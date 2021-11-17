Innoviz Technologies (NASDAQ:INVZ) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Innoviz Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:INVZ) saw strong trading volume on Monday . 34,845 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the previous session’s volume of 744,266 shares.The stock last traded at $5.61 and had previously closed at $5.38.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Innoviz Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Innoviz Technologies in a research report on Thursday, November 11th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 13.71 and a current ratio of 13.85. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $5.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.03.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in INVZ. Antara Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Innoviz Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $73,990,000. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Innoviz Technologies by 128.0% during the 3rd quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 1,906,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,499,000 after acquiring an additional 1,070,391 shares during the period. Arosa Capital Management LP bought a new position in Innoviz Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $10,570,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new position in Innoviz Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $9,571,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Innoviz Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $9,339,000. 16.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Innoviz Technologies Company Profile (NASDAQ:INVZ)

Innoviz Technologies Ltd. designs and manufactures solid state LiDAR sensors and develops perception software that enable the mass-production of autonomous vehicles. The company manufactures InnovizOne, a solid-state LiDAR sensor designed for automakers and robotaxi, shuttle, trucking, and delivery companies requiring an automotive-grade and mass-producible solution to achieve autonomy.

