Innoviz Technologies (NASDAQ:INVZ) Shares Gap Up to $5.92

Innoviz Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:INVZ) gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $5.92, but opened at $6.49. Innoviz Technologies shares last traded at $6.29, with a volume of 32,390 shares.

INVZ has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Innoviz Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $7.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Innoviz Technologies in a research note on Thursday, November 11th.

The company has a current ratio of 13.85, a quick ratio of 13.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.03.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of INVZ. Antara Capital LP acquired a new stake in Innoviz Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth about $73,990,000. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. grew its holdings in Innoviz Technologies by 128.0% during the 3rd quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 1,906,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,499,000 after acquiring an additional 1,070,391 shares during the period. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new stake in Innoviz Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth about $9,571,000. Arosa Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Innoviz Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth about $10,570,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Innoviz Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth about $9,339,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.50% of the company’s stock.

About Innoviz Technologies (NASDAQ:INVZ)

Innoviz Technologies Ltd. designs and manufactures solid state LiDAR sensors and develops perception software that enable the mass-production of autonomous vehicles. The company manufactures InnovizOne, a solid-state LiDAR sensor designed for automakers and robotaxi, shuttle, trucking, and delivery companies requiring an automotive-grade and mass-producible solution to achieve autonomy.

