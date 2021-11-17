Inseego (NASDAQ:INSG) Stock Price Up 6.9% After Insider Buying Activity

Inseego Corp. (NASDAQ:INSG)’s share price rose 6.9% during mid-day trading on Wednesday after an insider bought additional shares in the company. The company traded as high as $7.72 and last traded at $7.62. Approximately 34,806 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 2,211,324 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.13.

Specifically, CEO Dan Mondor bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $6.81 per share, for a total transaction of $68,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on INSG. Roth Capital cut their price target on Inseego from $8.50 to $7.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Inseego from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.30.

The stock has a market capitalization of $801.06 million, a P/E ratio of -12.96 and a beta of 1.56. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $6.97 and a 200-day moving average of $8.22.

Inseego (NASDAQ:INSG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The technology company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $66.22 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $65.16 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.06) earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Inseego Corp. will post -0.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its stake in shares of Inseego by 103.8% during the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 2,650 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,350 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its position in Inseego by 302.7% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,756 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 3,575 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in Inseego during the 3rd quarter valued at $578,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Inseego during the 2nd quarter valued at $71,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in Inseego by 329.4% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 9,125 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 7,000 shares in the last quarter. 68.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Inseego Company Profile (NASDAQ:INSG)

Inseego Corp. engages in the business of communications equipment. The firm’s products include mobile hotspots, industrial gateways and routers, home and enterprise routers, industrial USB modems, and telematics and mobile tracking hardware devices. Its SaaS platforms include Ctrack, an asset tracking and management solution that delivers business intelligence for fleets used in various verticals, including aviation, construction, government, and transport; and Device Management Solutions, a hosted subscription management platform.

