Insider Buying: Anglo American plc (LON:AAL) Insider Buys 5 Shares of Stock

Anglo American plc (LON:AAL) insider Stephen Pearce purchased 5 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 2,861 ($37.38) per share, for a total transaction of £143.05 ($186.90).

LON:AAL traded up GBX 32 ($0.42) on Wednesday, reaching GBX 2,873.50 ($37.54). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,640,073 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,116,187. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.75. The firm has a market cap of £38.80 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.09. Anglo American plc has a 12-month low of GBX 2,064 ($26.97) and a 12-month high of GBX 3,509 ($45.85). The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 2,805.49 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 5,172.66.

A number of brokerages recently commented on AAL. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 4,000 ($52.26) price objective on shares of Anglo American in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 3,600 ($47.03) price objective on shares of Anglo American in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Anglo American from GBX 3,050 ($39.85) to GBX 2,800 ($36.58) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Liberum Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 3,350 ($43.77) price objective on shares of Anglo American in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a GBX 2,700 ($35.28) price objective on shares of Anglo American in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Anglo American currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 3,362.22 ($43.93).

Anglo American plc operates as a mining company worldwide. The company explores for rough and polished diamonds, copper, platinum group metals, metallurgical and thermal coal, and iron; and nickel, polyhalite, and manganese ores, as well as alloys. Anglo American plc was founded in 1917 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

