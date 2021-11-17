Insider Buying: Core Molding Technologies, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CMT) Director Purchases 5,000 Shares of Stock

Core Molding Technologies, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CMT) Director Thomas R. Cellitti purchased 5,000 shares of Core Molding Technologies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $9.96 per share, for a total transaction of $49,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

NYSEAMERICAN CMT traded up $0.05 on Wednesday, reaching $9.85. The company had a trading volume of 27,319 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,948. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.50. The company has a market cap of $85.85 million, a P/E ratio of 25.79 and a beta of 2.17. Core Molding Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.40 and a 12 month high of $17.35.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Heartland Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Core Molding Technologies by 15.0% in the 3rd quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. now owns 300,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,453,000 after buying an additional 39,066 shares in the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Core Molding Technologies by 30.3% in the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 105,898 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,219,000 after buying an additional 24,648 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Core Molding Technologies by 11.2% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 55,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $635,000 after buying an additional 5,568 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Core Molding Technologies by 20.9% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 20,644 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $238,000 after buying an additional 3,570 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Core Molding Technologies by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,576 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $287,000 after buying an additional 945 shares in the last quarter. 43.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Core Molding Technologies, Inc engages in manufacturing of sheet molding compound and molding of fiberglass reinforced plastics. It focuses on producing large-format moldings and offers a range of fiberglass processes, spray-up, hand-lay-up, and resin transfer molding. The company was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Columbus, OH.

