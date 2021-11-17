Insider Buying: eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH) Director Acquires 3,000 Shares of Stock

eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH) Director Dale B. Wolf purchased 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $27.67 per share, for a total transaction of $83,010.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

eHealth stock opened at $27.85 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $734.91 million, a P/E ratio of -29.95 and a beta of -0.19. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $40.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.61. eHealth, Inc. has a 52 week low of $24.38 and a 52 week high of $93.19.

eHealth (NASDAQ:EHTH) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The financial services provider reported ($1.78) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.09) by ($0.69). The business had revenue of $63.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $94.20 million. eHealth had a negative net margin of 2.10% and a negative return on equity of 1.28%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 32.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.60) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that eHealth, Inc. will post 1.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on EHTH shares. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on eHealth from $59.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Truist decreased their target price on eHealth from $100.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on eHealth from $62.00 to $28.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. TheStreet cut eHealth from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut eHealth from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, eHealth presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.00.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in eHealth by 4.2% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,222,791 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $246,611,000 after acquiring an additional 170,520 shares during the last quarter. Starboard Value LP increased its stake in eHealth by 7.9% during the third quarter. Starboard Value LP now owns 2,048,117 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $82,949,000 after acquiring an additional 150,000 shares during the last quarter. Ruffer LLP increased its stake in eHealth by 2.4% during the second quarter. Ruffer LLP now owns 1,873,790 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $109,475,000 after acquiring an additional 43,680 shares during the last quarter. Palo Alto Investors LP increased its stake in eHealth by 8.3% during the second quarter. Palo Alto Investors LP now owns 1,145,870 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $66,919,000 after acquiring an additional 87,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC increased its stake in eHealth by 5.7% during the second quarter. Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC now owns 1,130,537 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $66,023,000 after acquiring an additional 60,670 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.40% of the company’s stock.

eHealth Company Profile

eHealth, Inc engages in the provision of Internet-based health insurance agency services for individuals, families, and small businesses. It operates through the following segments: Medicare and Individual, Family, and Small Business. The Medicare segment consists primarily of commissions earned from sale of Medicare-related health insurance plans.

