Insider Buying: Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KW) Director Purchases 17,500 Shares of Stock

Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KW) Director Stanley R. Zax purchased 17,500 shares of Kennedy-Wilson stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $23.18 per share, with a total value of $405,650.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

NYSE:KW traded down $0.19 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $23.22. 310,637 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 421,366. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $22.25 and its 200-day moving average is $21.03. The firm has a market cap of $3.23 billion, a PE ratio of 7.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.50. Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $15.93 and a twelve month high of $24.02.

Kennedy-Wilson (NYSE:KW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $114.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $112.11 million. Kennedy-Wilson had a net margin of 107.98% and a return on equity of 45.77%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.16 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc. will post 2.91 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. This is a positive change from Kennedy-Wilson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Kennedy-Wilson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.76%.

KW has been the topic of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Kennedy-Wilson from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kennedy-Wilson from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Kennedy-Wilson from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Kennedy-Wilson by 10.3% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,697 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 439 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in shares of Kennedy-Wilson by 15.6% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 5,599 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 756 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of Kennedy-Wilson by 284.5% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 9,202 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $183,000 after purchasing an additional 6,809 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Kennedy-Wilson during the third quarter worth about $211,000. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new stake in shares of Kennedy-Wilson during the third quarter worth about $212,000. 78.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Kennedy-Wilson Company Profile

Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc engages in the ownership, operation, development, and investment in real estate properties. It operates through the Consolidated Portfolio and Co-investment Portfolio segments. The Consolidated Portfolio segment includes the investments that the company has made in real estate and real estate-related assets and consolidates on its balance sheet.

