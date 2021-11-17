Insider Buying: Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KW) Director Purchases 17,500 Shares of Stock

Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KW) Director Stanley R. Zax purchased 17,500 shares of Kennedy-Wilson stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $23.18 per share, with a total value of $405,650.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.
NYSE:KW traded down $0.19 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $23.22. 310,637 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 421,366. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $22.25 and its 200-day moving average is $21.03. The firm has a market cap of $3.23 billion, a PE ratio of 7.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.50. Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $15.93 and a twelve month high of $24.02.
Kennedy-Wilson (NYSE:KW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $114.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $112.11 million. Kennedy-Wilson had a net margin of 107.98% and a return on equity of 45.77%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.16 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc. will post 2.91 EPS for the current year.
KW has been the topic of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Kennedy-Wilson from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kennedy-Wilson from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Kennedy-Wilson from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th.
Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Kennedy-Wilson by 10.3% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,697 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 439 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in shares of Kennedy-Wilson by 15.6% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 5,599 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 756 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of Kennedy-Wilson by 284.5% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 9,202 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $183,000 after purchasing an additional 6,809 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Kennedy-Wilson during the third quarter worth about $211,000. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new stake in shares of Kennedy-Wilson during the third quarter worth about $212,000. 78.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Kennedy-Wilson Company Profile
Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc engages in the ownership, operation, development, and investment in real estate properties. It operates through the Consolidated Portfolio and Co-investment Portfolio segments. The Consolidated Portfolio segment includes the investments that the company has made in real estate and real estate-related assets and consolidates on its balance sheet.
Further Reading: Google Finance Portfolio Workaround
Receive News & Ratings for Kennedy-Wilson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kennedy-Wilson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.