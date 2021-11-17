Insider Selling: Avient Co. (NYSE:AVNT) SVP Sells 11,447 Shares of Stock

Avient Co. (NYSE:AVNT) SVP Lisa K. Kunkle sold 11,447 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.22, for a total value of $689,338.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

NYSE:AVNT traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $60.92. 14,236 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 419,952. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $50.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The company has a market cap of $5.57 billion, a PE ratio of 20.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.66. Avient Co. has a 12-month low of $34.71 and a 12-month high of $61.01.

Avient (NYSE:AVNT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.16 billion. Avient had a net margin of 5.97% and a return on equity of 15.67%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.46 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Avient Co. will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.237 per share. This is an increase from Avient’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 16th. Avient’s payout ratio is currently 28.52%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Avient by 10.9% during the second quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 452,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,233,000 after purchasing an additional 44,413 shares in the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC increased its position in shares of Avient by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 104,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,138,000 after purchasing an additional 6,049 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Avient by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,328,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,468,000 after buying an additional 31,028 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in Avient by 35.8% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 57,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,851,000 after buying an additional 15,296 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in Avient by 52.2% in the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 88,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,354,000 after buying an additional 30,373 shares in the last quarter. 91.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Avient from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.44.

Avient Company Profile

Avient Corp. engages in the business of thermoplastic compounds. It specializes in polymer materials, services, and solutions with operations in specialty polymer formulations, color and additive systems, plastic sheet and packaging solutions and polymer distribution. The firm is also involved in the development and manufacturing of performance enhancing additives, liquid colorants, fluoropolymers and silicone colorants.

