Insider Selling: Canada Goose Holdings Inc. (TSE:GOOS) Senior Officer Sells C$2,718,256.20 in Stock

Canada Goose Holdings Inc. (TSE:GOOS) Senior Officer Pat Sherlock sold 44,445 shares of Canada Goose stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$61.16, for a total value of C$2,718,256.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 901 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$55,105.16.

Canada Goose stock opened at C$66.67 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$50.21 and its 200 day moving average price is C$50.24. The firm has a market capitalization of C$7.12 billion and a PE ratio of 118.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 180.85, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 2.19. Canada Goose Holdings Inc. has a one year low of C$35.80 and a one year high of C$67.33.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on GOOS. TD Securities lifted their price objective on Canada Goose from C$54.00 to C$60.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. CSFB lifted their price objective on Canada Goose from C$68.00 to C$70.00 in a research note on Monday, November 8th. CIBC lowered Canada Goose from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from C$60.00 to C$67.00 in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Canada Goose in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Canada Goose in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$60.33.

Canada Goose Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells performance luxury apparel for men, women, youth, children, and babies in Canada, the United States, Asia, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Direct-to-Consumer, Wholesale, and Other. The company offers parkas, lightweight down jackets, rainwear, windwear, knitwear, footwear, and accessories for fall, winter, and spring seasons.

