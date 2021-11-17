Insider Selling: Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN) SVP Sells 2,000 Shares of Stock

Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN) SVP Stephen B. Alexander sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.44, for a total transaction of $122,880.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

NYSE CIEN traded down $0.28 on Wednesday, reaching $61.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,316,207 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,249,664. Ciena Co. has a twelve month low of $41.63 and a twelve month high of $62.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 3.16 and a current ratio of 3.61. The stock has a market cap of $9.57 billion, a PE ratio of 20.75, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.83. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $54.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $55.42.

Ciena (NYSE:CIEN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The communications equipment provider reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.13. Ciena had a net margin of 13.55% and a return on equity of 13.32%. The company had revenue of $988.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $969.41 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.06 EPS. Ciena’s revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Ciena Co. will post 2.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on CIEN shares. Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 price objective on shares of Ciena in a report on Friday, September 3rd. B. Riley reduced their price objective on shares of Ciena from $53.00 to $51.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Ciena from $68.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ciena from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $59.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $61.18.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Ciena by 27.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,228,966 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $69,915,000 after buying an additional 267,539 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Ciena by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 304,827 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $17,342,000 after purchasing an additional 2,808 shares during the period. M&G Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Ciena in the 2nd quarter valued at about $4,891,000. Argent Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ciena by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. Argent Capital Management LLC now owns 63,313 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,602,000 after purchasing an additional 3,506 shares during the period. Finally, GoalVest Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ciena by 10.2% in the 2nd quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 22,405 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,275,000 after purchasing an additional 2,080 shares during the period. 90.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ciena Company Profile

Ciena Corp. engages in the provision of network and communication infrastructure. It operates through the following segments: Networking Platforms, Platform Software and Services, Blue Planet Automation Software and Services, and Global Services. The Networking Platforms segment consists of Converged Packet Optical and Packet Networking portfolios.

