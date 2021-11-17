Insider Selling: Confluent, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFLT) Major Shareholder Sells 854 Shares of Stock

Confluent, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFLT) major shareholder Steven M. Spurlock sold 854 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.54, for a total value of $73,051.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Shares of NASDAQ:CFLT opened at $81.93 on Wednesday. Confluent, Inc. has a 12-month low of $37.71 and a 12-month high of $94.97. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $69.68.

Get Confluent alerts:

Confluent (NASDAQ:CFLT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.06. Confluent had a negative return on equity of 72.10% and a negative net margin of 76.90%. The business had revenue of $102.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $90.72 million. Confluent’s quarterly revenue was up 66.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Confluent, Inc. will post -1.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CFLT. Zacks Investment Research raised Confluent from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $101.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Confluent from $42.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Confluent from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Confluent in a report on Tuesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $115.00 price target on the stock. Finally, JMP Securities increased their price target on Confluent from $52.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $65.09.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Coatue Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Confluent by 314.4% in the 3rd quarter. Coatue Management LLC now owns 7,147,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $413,384,000 after purchasing an additional 5,422,939 shares in the last quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP acquired a new stake in shares of Confluent in the 2nd quarter worth $238,368,000. Lone Pine Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Confluent in the 2nd quarter worth $172,357,000. FMR LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Confluent in the 2nd quarter worth $79,864,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Confluent in the 2nd quarter worth $70,553,000. 16.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Confluent Company Profile

Confluent, Inc engages in developing cloud-native platform for data-in-motion that helps companies to connect their applications around real-time streams in the United States and internationally. The company offers Apache Kafka, a community distributed event streaming platform. Its products also include Confluent Cloud, a managed cloud-native service for Apache Kafka to connect and process data of user companies; Confluent platform, a self-managed platform to connect, process, and react to data in real-time for streaming data from across the organization for customer experiences and data-driven operations; ksqlDB that enables users to build real-time applications; and Confluent hub.

Featured Story: Certificate of Deposit (CD)

Receive News & Ratings for Confluent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Confluent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.