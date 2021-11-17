Insider Selling: Confluent, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFLT) Major Shareholder Sells 854 Shares of Stock

Confluent, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFLT) major shareholder Steven M. Spurlock sold 854 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.54, for a total value of $73,051.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.
Shares of NASDAQ:CFLT opened at $81.93 on Wednesday. Confluent, Inc. has a 12-month low of $37.71 and a 12-month high of $94.97. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $69.68.
Confluent (NASDAQ:CFLT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.06. Confluent had a negative return on equity of 72.10% and a negative net margin of 76.90%. The business had revenue of $102.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $90.72 million. Confluent’s quarterly revenue was up 66.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Confluent, Inc. will post -1.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Coatue Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Confluent by 314.4% in the 3rd quarter. Coatue Management LLC now owns 7,147,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $413,384,000 after purchasing an additional 5,422,939 shares in the last quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP acquired a new stake in shares of Confluent in the 2nd quarter worth $238,368,000. Lone Pine Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Confluent in the 2nd quarter worth $172,357,000. FMR LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Confluent in the 2nd quarter worth $79,864,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Confluent in the 2nd quarter worth $70,553,000. 16.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Confluent Company Profile
Confluent, Inc engages in developing cloud-native platform for data-in-motion that helps companies to connect their applications around real-time streams in the United States and internationally. The company offers Apache Kafka, a community distributed event streaming platform. Its products also include Confluent Cloud, a managed cloud-native service for Apache Kafka to connect and process data of user companies; Confluent platform, a self-managed platform to connect, process, and react to data in real-time for streaming data from across the organization for customer experiences and data-driven operations; ksqlDB that enables users to build real-time applications; and Confluent hub.
