Insider Selling: De Grey Mining Limited (ASX:DEG) Insider Sells 500,000 Shares of Stock

De Grey Mining Limited (ASX:DEG) insider Simon Lill sold 500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of A$1.20 ($0.86), for a total value of A$598,500.00 ($427,500.00).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 4.02 and a quick ratio of 3.96.

About De Grey Mining

De Grey Mining Limited explore for and develops mineral properties in Australia. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, zinc, lead, and lithium deposits. It primarily holds interests in the Mallina Gold project covering an area of approximately 1,500 square kilometer located to the south west of Port Hedland in the Pilbara region of Western Australia.

