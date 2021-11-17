Insider Selling: Equinix, Inc. (REIT) (NASDAQ:EQIX) Director Sells 75 Shares of Stock

Equinix, Inc. (REIT) (NASDAQ:EQIX) Director Christopher B. Paisley sold 75 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $798.27, for a total value of $59,870.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of Equinix stock traded up $2.90 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $798.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 594,438 shares, compared to its average volume of 537,852. The firm has a market capitalization of $71.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 168.39, a PEG ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 0.34. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $808.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $801.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. Equinix, Inc. has a 1-year low of $586.73 and a 1-year high of $885.26.

Get Equinix alerts:

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The financial services provider reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.97 by ($4.29). The business had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.68 billion. Equinix had a return on equity of 6.01% and a net margin of 6.59%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $6.48 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Equinix, Inc. will post 24.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 17th will be given a $2.87 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 16th. This represents a $11.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.44%. Equinix’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 241.68%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Equinix in the second quarter worth $31,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Equinix by 78,505.7% during the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 27,512 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 27,477 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its holdings in shares of Equinix by 95.7% during the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 45 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Equinix during the second quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Equinix during the third quarter worth $49,000. 93.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on EQIX shares. Evercore ISI started coverage on Equinix in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $950.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Equinix from $885.00 to $850.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Equinix from $920.00 to $880.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. TD Securities increased their price target on Equinix from $875.00 to $900.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Cowen cut Equinix from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $880.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $888.24.

Equinix Company Profile

Equinix, Inc engages in the provision of collocation space and develops data centre solutions. The firm offers secure key management, consulting, network virtualization, customer support, and managed services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Middle East & Africa and Asia-Pacific.

Further Reading: What is the Russell 2000 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Equinix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equinix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.