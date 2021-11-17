Insider Selling: La-Z-Boy Incorporated (NYSE:LZB) Director Sells 5,260 Shares of Stock

La-Z-Boy Incorporated (NYSE:LZB) Director Kurt L. Darrow sold 5,260 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total value of $199,880.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

LZB traded down $2.86 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $34.53. The stock had a trading volume of 1,062,941 shares, compared to its average volume of 402,312. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.55. La-Z-Boy Incorporated has a twelve month low of $31.92 and a twelve month high of $46.74. The company has a market capitalization of $1.53 billion, a PE ratio of 12.78 and a beta of 1.05.

La-Z-Boy (NYSE:LZB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.12. La-Z-Boy had a net margin of 6.40% and a return on equity of 17.87%. The company had revenue of $576.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $540.04 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.82 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that La-Z-Boy Incorporated will post 3.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut La-Z-Boy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Profund Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of La-Z-Boy by 5.4% in the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 5,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares during the period. Bruderman Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of La-Z-Boy by 7.2% in the second quarter. Bruderman Asset Management LLC now owns 5,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,000 after purchasing an additional 373 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of La-Z-Boy by 36.1% in the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 384 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its position in La-Z-Boy by 6.5% during the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 6,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,000 after acquiring an additional 399 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management boosted its position in La-Z-Boy by 8.3% during the third quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 5,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after acquiring an additional 404 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.01% of the company’s stock.

La-Z-Boy Company Profile

La-Z-Boy, Inc engages in the production of reclining chairs and manufacture and distribution of residential furniture. It operates through the following segments: Wholesale, Retail, and Corporate and Other. The Wholesale segment manufactures and imports upholstered furniture, such as recliners and motion furniture, sofas, loveseats, chairs, sectionals, modulars, ottomans and sleeper sofas and imports casegoods (wood) furniture, such as occasional pieces, bedroom sets, dining room sets and entertainment centers.

