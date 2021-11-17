Insider Selling: Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) Insider Sells 180 Shares of Stock

Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) insider Michael L. West sold 180 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $399.92, for a total value of $71,985.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

MCO stock traded down $4.36 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $397.28. 959,727 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 658,678. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.66, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.52. The company has a market capitalization of $73.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.17. Moody’s Co. has a 52-week low of $261.38 and a 52-week high of $407.94. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $377.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $366.13.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The business services provider reported $2.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.52 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.45 billion. Moody’s had a return on equity of 99.53% and a net margin of 35.20%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.69 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Moody’s Co. will post 12.2 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 22nd. Moody’s’s payout ratio is presently 22.22%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MCO. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its holdings in shares of Moody’s by 4.2% during the third quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 673 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $239,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Moody’s by 4.0% during the second quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC now owns 725 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $263,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its holdings in shares of Moody’s by 6.8% during the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 438 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $156,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Moody’s by 0.5% during the second quarter. Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc. now owns 5,452 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,976,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Walter & Keenan Financial Consulting Co. MI ADV grew its holdings in shares of Moody’s by 1.8% during the third quarter. Walter & Keenan Financial Consulting Co. MI ADV now owns 1,675 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $595,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. 90.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MCO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Moody’s from $325.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. UBS Group cut Moody’s from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $383.00 to $392.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Moody’s from $406.00 to $416.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Moody’s from $415.00 to $423.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Moody’s from $428.00 to $431.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $402.50.

About Moody’s

Moody’s Corp. engages in the provision of credit ratings, research, tools and analysis to the global capital markets. It operates through the following segments: Moody’s Investors Service (MIS) and Moody’s Analytics (MA). The MIS segment is a credit rating agency, which publishes credit ratings on debt obligations and the entities, including various corporate and governmental obligations, structured finance securities and commercial paper programs.

