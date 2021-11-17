Insider Selling: Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO) VP Sells 5,135 Shares of Stock

Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO) VP Paul J. Fego sold 5,135 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.85, for a total value of $825,964.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of QRVO opened at $159.31 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $17.56 billion, a PE ratio of 16.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a current ratio of 2.82, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $168.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $179.25. Qorvo, Inc. has a 12-month low of $141.80 and a 12-month high of $201.68.

Get Qorvo alerts:

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $3.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.25 by $0.17. Qorvo had a return on equity of 28.16% and a net margin of 24.37%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.17 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Qorvo, Inc. will post 10.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on QRVO shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Qorvo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $189.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Argus lowered Qorvo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their price objective on Qorvo from $215.00 to $190.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Susquehanna Bancshares reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $174.00 price objective on shares of Qorvo in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on Qorvo from $250.00 to $220.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $202.61.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Baupost Group LLC MA boosted its position in shares of Qorvo by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA now owns 5,334,466 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,043,688,000 after acquiring an additional 110,000 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Qorvo by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,819,812 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $942,996,000 after acquiring an additional 73,796 shares during the last quarter. Vulcan Value Partners LLC lifted its position in Qorvo by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vulcan Value Partners LLC now owns 4,336,192 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $724,968,000 after buying an additional 120,196 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in Qorvo by 19.4% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,097,134 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $801,603,000 after buying an additional 666,505 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners lifted its position in Qorvo by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,937,182 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $658,203,000 after buying an additional 77,024 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.52% of the company’s stock.

About Qorvo

Qorvo, Inc engages in the provision of development and commercialization of technologies and products for wireless and wired connectivity. It operates through the following reportable segments: Mobile Products and Infrastructure & Defense Products. The Mobile Products segment is involved in supplyingof cellular, UWB, and Wi-Fi solutions for applications, including smartphones, wearables, laptops, tablets, and Internet of things.

Recommended Story: Example of operating income, EBIT and EBITDA

Receive News & Ratings for Qorvo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Qorvo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.