Insider Selling: Resource Mining Co. Limited (ASX:RMI) Insider Sells 136,793,768 Shares of Stock

Resource Mining Co. Limited (ASX:RMI) insider Chi (Andy) Zhang sold 136,793,768 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of A$0.01 ($0.01), for a total value of A$957,556.38 ($683,968.84).

About Resource Mining

Resource Mining Corporation Limited engages in the mineral exploration business in Papua New Guinea. The company's principal property is the Wowo Gap nickel/cobalt/laterite project that is located in Port Moresby. Resource Mining Corporation Limited was incorporated in 1984 and is based in Subiaco, Australia.

