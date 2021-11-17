Insider Selling: Summit Materials, Inc. (NYSE:SUM) Director Sells 4,098 Shares of Stock

Summit Materials, Inc. (NYSE:SUM) Director Anne K. Wade sold 4,098 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.11, for a total value of $168,468.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of NYSE:SUM opened at $41.21 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $34.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.85. The company has a current ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The company has a market capitalization of $4.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.78 and a beta of 1.30. Summit Materials, Inc. has a 12-month low of $17.61 and a 12-month high of $41.46.

Summit Materials (NYSE:SUM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The construction company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.04. Summit Materials had a return on equity of 7.72% and a net margin of 5.89%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.55 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Summit Materials, Inc. will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on SUM shares. DA Davidson raised their price objective on Summit Materials from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. TheStreet upgraded Summit Materials from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Summit Materials from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Wolfe Research began coverage on Summit Materials in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on Summit Materials from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.58.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Summit Materials by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,873,696 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $378,948,000 after acquiring an additional 387,262 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in Summit Materials by 15.3% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,285,306 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $288,742,000 after acquiring an additional 1,102,288 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Summit Materials by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,089,176 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $281,908,000 after acquiring an additional 192,878 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Summit Materials by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,947,894 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $190,161,000 after acquiring an additional 88,520 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in Summit Materials by 37.2% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 5,883,921 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $205,055,000 after acquiring an additional 1,594,376 shares in the last quarter.

Summit Materials Company Profile

Summit Materials, Inc is a construction materials company. It manufactures construction materials and related downstream products. The company operates its business through the following segments: Cement, West and East. The Cement consists of its Hannibal, Missouri and Davenport, Iowa cement plants and distribution terminals along the Mississippi river from Minnesota to Louisiana.

